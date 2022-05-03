Click or tap above for these highlights and more:
POLITICO's report that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe vs. Wade's affirmation of a woman's right to an abortion was met with swift response, including the confirmation from Chief Justice John Roberts that the leaked document is authentic.
Biden credits the assembly line workers at a Javelin missile plant in Alabama for their efforts in aiding Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion.
The CDC is urging Americans to wear masks on planes, trains and busses despite a court ruling striking down mandates. The agency says masks remain a crucial defense against the spread of COVID-19.
Also: An update on jobs and the economy, Pope Francis wants to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit and Elon Musk talks about the future of Twitter at the Met Gala in New York.
