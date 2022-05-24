A man wanted in an apparently unprovoked fatal shooting aboard a New York City subway train is under arrest.

The development Tuesday came hours after authorities posted Andrew Abdullah's name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him. The 25-year-old is expected to face charges in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.

Enriquez was shot to death while heading to brunch Sunday morning. The fatal shooting came about six weeks after 10 people were wounded in an attack on another subway train.

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd's death. That's according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the matter.

The executive order includes changes to policies on use of force and restrictions on the flow of surplus military hardware to local police. However, it's a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement.

Republican lawmakers in Indiana have voted to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports and join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws.

State senators voted 32-15 Tuesday favor of overriding Gov. Eric Holcomb following the same action in a 67-28 vote by the House earlier in the day. Holcomb said the bill didn’t provide for “fairness in K-12 sports” when he unexpectedly vetoed it in March.

The American Civil Liberties Union intends to file a lawsuit against what it called “hateful legislation” in hopes of blocking it from taking effect on July 1. Supporters maintain the ban is needed to protect the integrity of girls sports.

The chair of former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee has pleaded not guilty to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump's foreign policy.

Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack entered the plea Tuesday in a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge. Barrack was arrested last year.

He entered the plea to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements at a June 2019 interview with federal agents. His trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection in late August.

Federal meteorologists say the Atlantic should expect another extra busy hurricane season this year. Tuesday's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes.

The last six Atlantic hurricane seasons have been above normal, which is a record. Forecasters look at warmer waters, La Nina, climate change, Africa rains and long-term patterns to make this forecast.

Ten other outside weather groups also forecast a busier than normal Atlantic hurricane season. There have been more Category 4 and 5 U.S. landfalls in the last five years than the previous 50.

The Premier League has approved the proposed sale of Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, although the British government still needs to sign off on the deal before it can be completed.

Boehly has already agreed to buy the club for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), with Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure poised to end after 19 years. The Premier League said “the purchase remains subject to the government issuing the required sale licence and the satisfactory completion of the final stages of the transaction.”

An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers. Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower.

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The list recommends naming bases for the first time after women and Black soldiers.

Kremlin critic Bill Browder wants governments to step up efforts to get to the riches squirreled away by Russian oligarchs by forcing accountants, lawyers and others who set up murky legal and financial structures to become whistleblowers.

Browder, author of the best-seller “Freezing Order: “A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath,” says Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased attention on how oligarchs are custodians of President Vladimir Putin's wealth.

He spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos. A former president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development says “a lawyer shouldn’t do anything illegal" but you can't ask them to turn in a client.

Also at the forum in Davos: A debate as to whether gas and oil companies can and should be a part of the future of renewable energy.

Across Britain, food banks and community food hubs that helped struggling families, older people and the homeless during the pandemic are now seeing soaring demand. Skyrocketing energy and food bills are pushing millions deeper into financial hardship, and increasing numbers cannot afford to buy groceries.

The Boss is hitting the road again. Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that he and the E Street Band will begin a tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.

Details on the US cities the rockers will visit will be announced later. It'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping their The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. Springsteen and the E Street Band's last album was 2020's “Letter to You.”

—The Associated Press

