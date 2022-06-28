A former White House aide has told House investigators that former President Donald Trump dismissed the presence of armed protesters among his supporters headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. She testified that he even endorsed their calls to “hang Mike Pence,” his vice president.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. The sentencing Tuesday was the culmination of a prosecution that detailed how Epstein and Maxwell flaunted their riches and associations with prominent people to groom vulnerable girls and then exploit them.

Fifty people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in the sweltering Texas heat. It's the latest tragedy to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico.

The toll from the Missouri railroad crossing where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck rose to four deaths and 150 injuries on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is opening his three-day visit to a NATO summit by pledging to beef up the American military presence in Europe. And Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

The man who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981 has apologized for his actions in a televised interview. John Hinckley Jr. said he doesn’t remember what he was feeling when he attacked the president and wounded three others.

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, while a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions. The moves come as both sides continue to make their case in courts around the country days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in the Flint water scandal. The court says a judge sitting as a one-person grand jury had no power to issue indictments.

Ohio families that have called rural land home for generations are lamenting the loss of their property to a massive development project. The property in central Ohio sits on a 1,000-acre site destined to become an Intel Corp. semi-conductor manufacturing center.

Two decades old, the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival strives to create a greener, more energy efficient and less wasteful music experience. But last year, record rainfall in Tennessee created flooding that forced organizers to cancel. Climate experts say Bonnaroo and similar outdoor live events are more vulnerable than ever to unpredictable and extreme weather.

