President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting.

Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work.

The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank's highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn.

Biden is praising New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her success in curbing extremism and guns following a 2019 mass shooting there. Biden said he wants to know more about her country's efforts as he tries to persuade Congress to tighten gun laws after recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.

The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has revealed in a court filing that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s probe into the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Navarro said Tuesday he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week.

K-Pop sensation BTS is visiting the White House to discuss combating the rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans with President Biden. Its appearance Tuesday brought superstar sizzle to an otherwise sad and scary topic.

The band said it was “devastated by the recent surge” of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans. It has a closed-door, Oval Office meeting with Biden later Tuesday.

Across eastern Ukraine, hospitals in cities and towns near the front lines of Russia's war are increasingly coming under pressure. Many staff have fled and those who remain have to deal with an influx of war wounded on top of their usual flow of sick patients.

Iran has disrupted internet access to the outside world as angry demonstrators rally over the collapse of a tower in southwestern Iran that has killed at least 34 people. Outrage and grief over the disaster continued to grow in the country.

The disruption reported to The Associated Press on Tuesday has plunged the southwestern province into digital isolation, making it difficult for journalists to authenticate events and for activists to share footage and organize protests.

The unofficial start of summer is offering a troubling look at what lies ahead for travelers during the peak vacation season. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights over a five-day stretch including the Memorial Day weekend, as bad weather, crews calling in sick, and other factors snarled their operations.

U.S. consumer confidence edged down in May as Americans’ view of their present and future prospects dimmed in the midst of persistent inflation. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dipped to 106.4 in May — still a strong reading — from 108.6 in April.

Hurricane Agatha has made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season. Remnants of Agatha were moving northeast Tuesday into Veracruz state, with sustained winds down to 30 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm should dissipate by evening, though it still poses a threat of flooding.

Three more nations have joined an international investigation team probing war crimes in Ukraine. Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court prosecutor said Tuesday that he plans to open an office in Kyiv.

The announcements come amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities since Russia’s invasion to be brought to justice. Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia signed an agreement during a two-day coordination meeting in The Hague to join Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine in the Joint Investigation Team that will help coordinate the sharing of evidence of atrocities through European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary.

Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Black communities have been especially hard hit amid a national surge in traffic fatalities. Those sobering statistics could give new momentum to plans to redesign what is known in Philadelphia as the “corridor of death,” Roosevelt Boulevard.

From 10% to 13% of the city’s traffic fatalities occurred each year on Roosevelt prior to the pandemic. Officials say speed cameras have helped keep the number of fatalities there steady even as they have increased significantly across the city during the pandemic.

First lady Jill Biden says she and President Joe Biden don't hash out disagreements in front of other people but argue instead by text. “Fexting” is what they call it. The first lady has revealed that and more in a new interview in the June-July issue of Harper's Bazaar.

Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S.

—The Associated Press

