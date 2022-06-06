Hot off the Wire: Listen to today's top stories

New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills on Monday as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings.

One law will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Another revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

The company best known for developing the Taser says it's halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone. The decision by Axon comes as a majority of its ethics board resigned over the project.

Axon CEO Rick Smith says last week’s announcement about the drone was designed to initiate a conversation about a potential solution after 19 children and two adults were killed in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas.

But Smith said Axon would pause its work after a backlash from the public and the ethics board. Nine members of the board said Monday they're resigning over Smith’s decision to press forward with his announcement about the project despite their concerns.

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.

Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

A federal judge in Oklahoma says the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional. Judge Stephen Friot’s ruling on Monday paves the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Attorneys for those inmates are expected to appeal Friot’s ruling to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. The ruling follows a six-day federal trial earlier this year.

Attorneys for the death row inmates argued that the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not enough to render an inmate unable to feel pain. Attorneys for the state rejected that argument.

A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women.

Buzbee says in a statement that the women “continue to stand firm for what is right." Watson’s lead attorney Rusty Hardin did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment. Hardin has repeatedly said Watson has done nothing wrong.

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations. Watson could be suspended if the league determines he violated its personal conduct policy.

Russia’s foreign ministry has called U.S. news media to a meeting to warn that their accreditations and visas could be withdrawn if the United States does not rescind measures limiting Russian journalists there.

The warning from ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova comes amid high tensions with the West over Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, where Russian forces have taken substantial territory.

The Kremlin-funded TV channel RT was dropped by U.S. cable and satellite operators, state-run TV stations have been targeted by U.S. sanctions and YouTube has blocked many official Russian channels, including feeds of Zakharova’s weekly briefings. Zakharova also said Russian journalists have been denied U.S. visas or extensions of them.

Officials say the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources has been shot and killed in his office by a close friend. The president's office expressed its condolences and said a suspect had been detained after the shooting on Monday.

Orlando Jorge Mera is the son of former Dominican president Salvador Jorge Blanco. Mera also was an attorney and a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. He was appointed minister of the environment and natural resources in August 2020.

Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France.

For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation.

Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine. Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world."

A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents.

All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation.

Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

Seven states hold primaries on Tuesday with 78 seats for the House of Representatives on those ballots. We preview key races to watch.

Jill Biden helped unveil of a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan, a predecessor as first lady. The Republican Reagan died in March 2016 at the age of 94. Biden, a Democrat, said at a White House event that Nancy Reagan had served the American people with grace.

—The Associated Press

