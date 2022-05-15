Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

Here's what we know: Officials say they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white.

Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. Authorities have not commented on a document that purports to outline the attacker’s racist beliefs.

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday came a day after a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and top Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he said was caused by a heart condition called atrial fibrillation.

His campaign said in a statement Sunday that he's on his way to a “full recovery." The 52-year-old Fetterman said that his campaign and his candidacy continues while he remains hospitalized in Lancaster.

Finland and Sweden are both planning to apply for NATO membership as the secretary general of the organization, Jens Stoltenberg, says that war in Ukraine has not gone to plan for Russia.

The United States is poised to remove five extremist groups, all believed to be defunct, from its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Several of these groups once posed significant threats, killing hundreds if not thousands of people across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Although the groups are inactive, the decision is politically sensitive for the Biden administration and the countries in which the organizations operated, and could draw criticism from victims and their families still dealing with the losses of loved ones.

The organizations include the Basque separatist group ETA , the Japanese cult Aum Shinrikyo, the radical Jewish group Kahane Kach and two Islamic groups that have been active in Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has won the Eurovision Song Contest in a clear show of popular support for the war-ravaged nation that went beyond the music.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the victory, Ukraine’s third since its 2003 Eurovision debut, and said “we will do our best” to host next year’s contest in the hotly contested port city of Mariupol.

Abortion rights supporters were demonstrating this weekend at hundreds of marches and rallies where they're expressing their outrage that the Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century.

Meanwhile, Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month.

That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust.

Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

A federal judge has blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors.

U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban while a court challenge goes forward. The law took effect on May 8.

A former Tennessee nurse whose medication error killed a patient has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Hundreds of health care workers rallied outside the Nashville courthouse Friday during the sentencing of RaDonda Vaught. They say criminalizing honest hospital mistakes will lead to more deaths in hospitals because health care workers won’t be as forthcoming.

Vaught apologized to relatives of the victim, Charlene Murphey, and several said she wouldn’t have wanted to see her jailed. Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult.

Many nurses who blame systemic problems and say the risk of prison has made nursing intolerable.

—The Associated Press

