The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault.

The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony included a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.

“President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the panel's vice chair who took the lead for much of the hearing. “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we're in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”

Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

The House has approved a “red flag” bill that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people believed to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.

It’s the Democratic-controlled chamber's latest response to U.S. mass shootings, and likely stands little chance in the Senate. Republicans criticized the bill as giving the federal government the ability to take a law-abiding person’s guns without them having the ability to contest it beforehand.

Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three coworkers dead and one other critically injured before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout.

The Washington County sheriff said the victims of Thursday's shooting and the suspect all worked at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect fled after the shooting in a vehicle and he was tracked down by Maryland State Police.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.

The PGA suspends 17 golfers, Tampa moves closer to winning the East in hockey, the LA Angels snap their losing streak, Muncy returns in a big way for the LA Dodgers, Gerrit Cole give up 5 home runs but the New York Yankees still win.

GasBuddy reports prices have topped $5 a gallon nationally.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 60 cents to $121.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 51 cents to $123.07 a barrel.

President Joe Biden is trying to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere as he hosts the Summit of Americas in Los Angeles. But the gathering has been wracked by divisions and absences that make it hard to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate.

A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal authorization may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons.

Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another increase to its main borrowing rate.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week.

The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.

Fresh off his legal battle with his ex-wife, Johnny Depp has announced that he and legendary guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mostly covers next month.

The duo’s 13-track album is titled “18” and will drop on July 15. The album contains covers of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs,” the Everly Brothers’ ballad “Let It Be Me” and Marvin Gaye’s soul classic “What’s Going On.”

The Recording Academy has created a social change song award and five new categories including songwriter of the year, giving the Grammys an avenue to honor music’s best composer.

The academy announced Thursday that the new non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work during an eligibility year.

The four other categories include best spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media. The academy created a special merit award that determines best song for social change.

—The Associated Press

