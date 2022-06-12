Members of the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing. The committee says Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify at a hearing Monday. The focus will be on Trump’s effort to spread his lies about a stolen election.

Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings. It's a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress.

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

After the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, including one identified as its founder, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fraught political climate have put their community increasingly at risk.

Police say the 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear came after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Among those arrested was Thomas Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” took a mighty bite out of the box office with $143.4 million in North American ticket sales according to studio estimates Sunday. Including earnings from international showings where the film opened in various markets last weekend, “Jurassic World: Dominion” has already grossed $389 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still coasting in rarefied skies too: It fell only 44% in its third weekend with an estimated $50 million to take second place, bringing its North American total north of $393.3 million. This weekend is only the third of the pandemic era in which the total domestic box office surpassed $200 million.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 39 cents over the past three weeks to $5.10 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.97 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.55 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.43 per gallon. The average price of diesel rose 20 cents, to $5.86 a gallon.

The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American households no respite from rising costs.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from 12 months earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%. The new inflation figure, the biggest yearly increase since December 1981, will heighten pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively.

On a month-to-month basis, prices jumped 1% from April to May, fueled by prices for food, energy, rent, airline tickets and and new and used cars.

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care. The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state's investigations of three families who sued.

The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.

Rudy Giuliani was one of Donald Trump’s primary lawyers during Trump's failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, a disciplinary branch of the District of Columbia Bar says the former New York mayor must answer to professional ethics charges for that role.

It's the latest career slap after earlier law license suspensions in New York and Washington, D.C. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed the charges, alleging Giuliani promoted unsubstantiated voter fraud claims in Pennsylvania. At issue are claims Giuliani made in supporting a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania.

That suit, which sought to invalidate as many as 1.5 million mail-in ballots, was dismissed by courts.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been fined $100,000 by the team for his comments about protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Coach Ron Rivera announced the fine in a statement after meeting with Del Rio. Del Rio later apologized for calling the deadly riot “a dust-up at the Capitol.” Rivera says Del Rio understands the difference between the peaceful protests and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

Rivera says the money will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement. The Grammy winner says in video he posted Friday on Instagram that he’s suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak. Bieber’s post comes after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C.

The singer demonstrated in the video that he was could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.” Bieber said he’s unsure how long he will take to heal. He appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.

A firefighters corps in Brazil's Amazonas state says its divers found a backpack and laptop in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago.

A firefighter told reports the backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged in the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. The local Indigenous association has confirmed that divers found a backpack but says it cannot immediately say to whom it belonged.

Pereira and Phillips were last seen near the entrance of the Indigenous territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian armor and other targets in the early days of the war.

They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying.

Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

—The Associated Press

