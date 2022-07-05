Hot off the Wire: Listen to today's top stories

A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks. Hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages then fled in terror.

At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded. An hourslong manhunt ensued during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes. That ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest.

The number of U.S. flights being canceled is slowing down, but plenty of travelers are facing long delays as they try to get home from trips over the July Fourth holiday weekend. By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 U.S. flights had been delayed and more than 200 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

Scandinavian Airlines has filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning the walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk. The group said Tuesday it had “voluntarily filed for chapter 11 in the U.S."

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, the mayor of a city that could be next in Moscow’s firing line warned residents to evacuate ahead of an expected assault. Sloviansk Mayor Vadim Lyakh’s warning Tuesday underscored fears that Russia will press deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas industrial heartland after Kyiv withdrew its forces from the city of Lysychansk on Sunday to avoid being surrounded.

Pakistani officials say at least nine people, including women and children, were killed as heavy rains lashed southwestern Baluchistan province and triggered flash floods in several places.

Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people. Officials said Tuesday emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 50,000 people in and around Sydney were given evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes.

In sports, holiday baseball highlights, Brittney Griner sends President Joe Biden a note and Wimbledon moves toward quarterfinals.

