Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

CHICAGO (AP) —

Five people standing outside on Chicago's West Side were shot in a violent end to a day that began with a mass shooting on the city's South Side that left four people dead and four more injured, police said.

Four men and one woman were shot about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near Garfield Park, possibly "by multiple offenders," police said. They were rushed to area hospitals, where a 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition while the others were listed in good condition.

The shooting came about 16 hours after three women and a man were fatally shot and four other people suffered gunshot wounds inside a house on the South Side.

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting, nor have they made arrests in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday night in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. Police said a gunman opened fire on him and a 20-year-old man who was critically injured.