House holds 2 more Trump allies in contempt; Jackson confirmation vote today; it's MLB's Opening Day

Today is Thursday, April 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Thursday is the final day of severe weather for parts of the South this week. Meanwhile, cold air fills in behind these severe storms just in time for the weekend. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
Scavino, Navarro held in contempt of Congress in 1/6 probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress over their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The near-party-line 220-203 vote will send the criminal referrals for Navarro and Scavino to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. They are the latest members of former President Donald Trump’s inner circle to face legal jeopardy as the select committee continues its probe. Navarro cited executive privilege when declining to testify to the committee. A lawyer for Scavino did not return multiple messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
***
Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is expected to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his historic pick. Three Republican senators have said they will support Jackson, who would replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. While the vote will be far from the overwhelming bipartisan confirmations for Breyer and other justices in decades past, it will still be a significant bipartisan accomplishment for Biden in the narrow 50-50 Senate after GOP senators aggressively worked to paint Jackson as too liberal.
***
Opening day! Guardians debut, Ohtani and Braves
Cubs veteran Kyle Hendricks is set to deliver the first pitch of the season against Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee at Wrigley Field just past 2:20 p.m. EDT, the first of seven games still on the calendar amid rainy forecasts across the country. The World Series champion Atlanta Braves open at home against the Cincinnati Reds, raising a banner without fan favorite Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Dodgers last month. The Cleveland Guardians make their regular-season debut in Kansas City.
***
Ukraine is bracing to battle for control of its industrial east and appealing for more help from the West after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup. The Russians are expected to intensify their offensive across the Donbas region and Ukrainian authorities urged residents to evacuate before time runs out. Elsewhere, the mayor of the southern port city of Mariupol said more than 5,000 civilians have been killed there. Ukraine is gathering evidence of Russian atrocities amid signs Moscow’s troops killed people indiscriminately before retreating from areas north of the capital. The U.S. and its Western allies moved, meanwhile, to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over killings they labeled as war crimes.
A compromise $10 billion measure buttressing the government’s COVID-19 defenses has stalled in the Senate. It seems all but certainly sidetracked in that chamber for weeks, victim of a campaign-season fight over the incendiary issue of immigration. There was abundant finger-pointing Wednesday but no signs that the two parties were near resolving their stalemate over a bipartisan pandemic bill that President Joe Biden and top Democrats wanted Congress to approve this week. And with Senate Democrats' top goal this week being the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, the COVID-19 bill seemed sure to slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.
A Turkish court has suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused in the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and ruled that the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia. The decision Thursday comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing, which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It also comes as Turkey, which is in an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries in its region. A human rights advocate called the decision “scandalous,” arguing that justice for Khashoggi would not be delivered by Saudi courts.
Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.
Federal prosecutors have charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents, including one who worked on the first lady’s security detail. Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, were taken into custody as more than a dozen FBI agents charged into a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington on Wednesday evening. Prosecutors allege Taherzadeh and Ali had falsely claimed to work for the Department of Homeland Security. Court documents allege Taherzadeh provided Secret Service officers and agents with rent-free apartments — including a penthouse worth over $40,000 a year — along with iPhones, surveillance systems and other gifts.
Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will put his surgically repaired right leg to the test as he begins his pursuit of a sixth green jacket. The 46-year-old Woods is competing for the first time since severely injuring his leg in a car accident in February 2021. The rolling hills at Augusta National provide a challenge. The elevation changes are unlike any golfers see regularly on the PGA Tour. Woods says he feels he can be competitive despite not playing competitively for 18 months and that a lot of it will depend on how his leg holds up.
***
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1963, Jack Nicklaus, at 23, becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters, beating Tony Lema by a stroke. See more sports moments from this date:
***