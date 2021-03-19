House OKs legal status for Dreamers, farm workers; NFL's Amazon deal; NCAA's First Four results

Today is Friday, March 19, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: U.S. House passes immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers; Amazon gets Thursday night NFL games in big TV deal; and the NCAA tournament's field of 64 is set after First Four games.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

House OKs Dems' immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers, migrant farm workers and immigrants who’ve fled war or natural disasters, giving Democrats wins in the year’s first votes on an issue that faces an uphill climb in the Senate.

On a near party-line 228-197 vote Thursday, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of migrants admitted for humanitarian reasons from a dozen troubled countries.