House panel rejects push to oust judge over absentee voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee House panel on Tuesday rejected a push to remove a judge for expanding absentee voting in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, siding with prominent attorneys who warned the ouster would be an unprecedented breach of judicial independence.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee squelched the effort by voting down a resolution to initiate removal hearings against Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle. The subcommittee didn't grant a request from Republican sponsor Rep. Tim Rudd to delay consideration of the resolution for several weeks.

In the House, 65 of 73 Republicans had signed on in support of the proposal, which called for creating a House-Senate panel to make a recommendation on the judge's removal. If the panel voted in favor, a two-thirds vote in each chamber would then have been needed to remove Lyle. The prospects looked less favorable in the Senate, where a version of the resolution had not drawn any co-sponsors.