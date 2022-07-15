House plans vote to codify abortion rights; Secret Service 1/6 texts deleted; Buffalo market reopens

Today is Friday, July 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TODAY'S WEATHER
Temperatures will continue to be above average for the central US. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast.
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, July 15
The House is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide. It’s the Democrats’ first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s seismic decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation coming to the floor Friday stands almost no chance of becoming law, with support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet it marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the high court’s decision. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.
A government watchdog has found that Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after an inspector general requested them as part of the investigation into the insurrection. That is according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press. The letter from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General informs Congress that it has been informed that many Secret Service messages between Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, were erased “as part of a device-replacement program.” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says, “The insinuation that the Secret Service maliciously deleted text messages following a request is false."
President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians - while visiting the West Bank on Friday. But he also acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence.
The grocery store in Buffalo where 10 people were killed in a racist shooting in May is part of an ever-growing list of public spaces and retail establishments where gun violence shattered a community’s way of living. Whether it’s a school, a church, a movie theater or a grocery store, how and when do you reopen the site of a mass atrocity? Managers at the Tops Friendly Market say they were confident that neighborhood residents overwhelmingly wanted and needed their most accessible supermarket to reopen. But some residents question whether opening two months after a tragedy is too soon.
Protesters have retreated from government buildings in Sri Lanka, restoring a tenuous calm to the economically crippled country. And the embattled president at last emailed the resignation that demonstrators have sought for months. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled a day earlier under pressure from the protesters enraged by the island nation’s economic collapse. An official said he finally emailed his resignation a day later than promised. But the crisis was far from over because he has further angered the crowds by making his prime minister the acting leader. Protesters have pressed for both men to leave and for a unity government to address the economic calamity that has triggered widespread shortages of food, fuel and other necessities.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
The white woman who was at the center of the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi denies wanting him killed. The claim comes in a memoir by Carolyn Bryant Donham that was obtained by The Associated Press. In the 99-page manuscript, Donham says she attempted to help Till once he’d been located by her husband and brother-in-law and brought to her for identification. She says she denied that the youth was Till because she didn't want any harm to come to him. The AP obtained the memoir from a historian. An unserved arrest warrant charging Donham in Till's abduction was recently found in a Mississippi courthouse basement.
Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after Russia’s devastating missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23. Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine and try to soften unbending morale of its leaders, civilians and troops. The cruise missile strikes on Vinnytsia launched by a Russian submarine on Thursday marked the latest incidents to take civilian lives and fan international outrage since President Vladimir Putin launched the military invasion of Ukraine more than 4-1/2 months ago.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. The indictments say Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They released no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges from money laundering to stealing from clients to lying to police who say he tried to arrange his own death last September.
The Old Course at St. Andrews was fast as ever. The same couldn't be said for the pace of play at the British Open. The heralded start of the 150th Open featured Cameron Young making his debut with a 64. He had a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy. And the long day could make for a short week for Tiger Woods. The two-time winner at St. Andrews had two double bogeys on his way to a 78. That's his second-highest score ever in the Open and leaves him six shots out of the cut line.
The U.S. women’s national team will play Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship for a spot in the 2024 Olympics. The United States beat Costa Rica 3-0 in the semifinals on Thursday night, on goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Pugh and Ashley Sanchez. Canada downed Jamaica 3-0 in the late game to advance to earn the other spot in Monday’s championship. The four teams finished atop their groups to qualify for the region’s berths at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The winner of the W Championship additionally earns one of the region’s spots in the Olympics.
MORNING LISTEN: "STREAMED & SCREENED" PODCAST
Theater marquees this weekend will be topped with Where the Crawdads Sing, the adaptation of Delia Owens' wildly successful, Reese Witherspoon approved, novel, along with the cuteness overdose of Jenny Slate's Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. At home we've got the latest season of What We Do In The Shadows on HULU, a new series premiering from Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal on HBO, and the last set of episodes kick off Better Call Saul's curtain call on AMC. All that plus we kick things off by getting into the nitty gritty of our Thor and the "GentleMinions" phenomena.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
A Russian Soyuz craft launched into the morning skies over Kazakhstan, carrying three space travelers, including NASA astronaut Sunita William…
In 1961, Arnold Palmer shoots a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title. See more sports moments from this date:
