Houston area getting little of $1B in Harvey flood aid

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston area officials expressed shock and anger on Friday after learning that their communities, which suffered the brunt of damage from Hurricane Harvey, would be getting only a small part of the $1 billion that Texas is awarding as part of an initial distribution of federal funding given to the state for flood mitigation.

The frustration expressed by local leaders follows previous tension between the state and officials in Harris County, where Houston is located, and Houston’s mayor over how to manage and distribute federal funding awarded for repairs and mitigation after Harvey in 2017.

The Texas General Land Office, or the GLO, announced Friday that cities and communities in 40 counties impacted by Harvey would receive about $1 billion in funding for such flood mitigation projects as improvements to roads and water treatment plants. Eligible cities and counties submitted applications and competed against each other for the funding, which was awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Another $1 billion was expected to be awarded at a later date.

While $90 million was given to four cities in Harris County, the $1 billion in proposals that had been submitted by the county government and the city of Houston were not approved.