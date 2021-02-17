Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm

“We all have a responsibility for the well-being of the community and we think this is our responsibility,” said McIngvale, who later walked around the store greeting people and offering them doughnuts and kolaches — Czech pastries that are popular in parts of Texas.

McIngvale previously opened the store, which has a generator that can power the location for several days, as a shelter after flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 inundated much of Houston. He has also provided meals for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike in 2017, McIngvale has had to take precautions to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone entering the makeshift shelter must wear a mask and bottles of hand sanitizer were stationed throughout the store.

People sat around $2,500 dining room tables in the showroom on Wednesday and ate food located near a back kitchen or bags of chips and other snacks taken from small metal buckets set up near the entrance.

At a playground inside, kids could be heard yelling and laughing as they came down a slide. Other kids played with their tablets while their parents made phone calls to see if power had been restored at their homes. Those still without power planned to stay another night on one of the store's $3,000 couches or $5,000 beds.