How about a hug … for a price? Western New York woman works as pro 'cuddlist'

JAMESTOWN — Sure, a lot of folks feel better after a good hug.

But would you pay a stranger $80 for one?

Kris Sherman thinks enough people will do just that.

"We're lying to ourselves if we think that we don't need physical touch," she said in an interview in the Tree of Life Studio, a couple of miles outside downtown Jamestown, where she rents space to meet her clients for cuddling sessions of at least an hour.

Sherman is the only professional cuddler listed in Western New York on the Cuddlist website, which provided training and guidance as she got her practice started last month.

She offers her clients cuddling, hugging, spooning, snuggling and any other interaction they desire – within strict boundaries set prior to the encounters – along with intensely personal conversation.

The cuddling that takes place on a mat, covered in a blanket and sheets and laid out on a tiled floor, is entirely platonic. Sherman said she'll swiftly shut down any attempt to make it sexual.

She concedes the concept of paying to cuddle sounds strange to some and won't appeal to everyone. But many people just don't get enough day-to-day human contact and relish the chance to hold, or be held by, someone, she said.

"As a society, we sit there and we look at things and we're like, 'Oh my gosh, that's so weird. That's so awkward,' " she said. "Yeah, well, everything is weird and awkward until it's not weird and awkward."

Needing human contact

Sherman is a mother of three who previously ran a photography business.

The 38-year-old Michigan native said she had heard of professional cuddling some years ago, but returned to the idea this summer as she sought a new career path.

Professional cuddling has been around in its current form since at least the early 2000s, transitioning from a sexually stigmatized field to one promising clear health benefits, according to a 2017 Rolling Stone article, one of a number of stories about the concept in national and international news outlets from around that time.

Working as a cuddler, or cuddlist, appealed to Sherman because she has always had an interest in helping people, she said.

"We've known for a long time in psychology that people need people, right? We have what we refer to as 'a need to belong.' People do not function normally in isolation," said Michael Poulin, an associate professor of psychology at the University at Buffalo.

If people aren't available, inanimate objects can fill in, he said, as in the movie "Cast Away," when Tom Hanks' marooned character befriends a volleyball that he named Wilson.

It's not clear whether physical touch, without an emotional element, can satisfy this need for connection, said Poulin, who studies empathy and positive human interactions.

"What is it that people are missing?" he said. "Are they missing validation? Or are they missing touch, specifically?"

Pandemic-related restrictions and safety precautions shifted so many of those interactions to the virtual world.

Sherman noted that many people live on their own without children, partners, parents and other relatives to hug and touch.

Further, Sherman said, she doesn't think men are allowed to articulate this need for contact in the same way that women can and do.

Snuggling with Netflix

Sherman heard about Cuddlist and checked if she had any competition nearby. The closest cuddlers on the site are in Toronto; Stow, Ohio, near Akron; and Ulster County, north of New York City.

There are other professional cuddlers here listed on alternative sites, such as Cuddle Up and Cuddle Comfort. On the latter site, for example, "laymarie" bills $110 per session.

And there's a Rochester business, The Snuggery, whose website advertises a range of services, including the double cuddler – $120 per hour for a session with two Snuggery employees – or an 8½-hour overnight cuddle for $425.

Sherman set her rate at $80 per hour based on guidelines from Cuddlist, which led her through training on the art of cuddling, how to set up and run the business and how to safely engage with clients. Her Cuddlist bio notes that she is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Prospective clients must make appointments through Cuddlist, but she does have a Facebook account.

Sherman hosts sessions in a spacious back room in the Tree of Life Studio, on Foote Avenue, though after an upcoming move she hopes to shift them to her new home.

"So many people have been, I don't know, just disconnected from family members, or anybody else, that something like this really helps," studio owner Chad Tibbitts said.

Sherman started her practice last month. Even though her hours are unsettled, and she took a week of vacation, she said she already has had more than 10 people reach out, and she's hosted several cuddling sessions.

Her three clients to date are all single men, ranging from their 20s to their 40s, who declined interview requests relayed through Sherman. One of the three drove two hours each way for a three-hour cuddling session, Sherman said.

She said the most popular pose for her clients so far involved her sitting on the blanket on top of the mat, holding a pillow in her lap, with the men laying their heads on the pillow.

"Probably because it's mothering," Sherman said, "and it's nurturing."

She said one of her clients wanted to snuggle while watching a Netflix show streaming on his smartphone.

"It's completely client-navigated," Sherman said. "Like, do they want to cuddle? Do they want to sit and cry? Do they want to just lay with their head in my lap? It's literally finding what you want."

Setting rules early

Sherman and the clients have an extensive conversation at the start to set ground rules and to talk about the importance of consent.

Sherman wears a sweatshirt and yoga pants and urges clients not to wear anything with buttons or zippers. Both participants must stay fully clothed.

She said there's no touching in any area that would be covered by a swimsuit, and she places a strategically located pillow between herself and her client any time they spoon or otherwise press against each other.

The sessions can get emotional, Sherman said, and what happens or is said in them remains confidential. She said if she happened to run into clients in the grocery store, for example, she wouldn't acknowledge them.

Some friends and family members know about her new line of work, with one pal saying: "You would do something weird. I'm not surprised."

Sherman knows a segment of the public won't get past the idea of paying for platonic-but-intimate contact with a stranger.

She said she's getting her real estate license, but is confident her cuddling practice will take off to the point that it's a full-time job for her.

"You can go to a therapist," Sherman said. "But for somebody who is physical-touch deprived, if you're not getting that need met, then you're not fixing the problem."