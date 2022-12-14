 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How can you become a better gift giver? | The Ethical Life podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Episode 68: Christmas is almost here, and many people are scurrying to find last-minute gifts. Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss whether money makes a good gift and if it's OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

How to be the best damn gift giver you can be, by Graham Techler, Fatherly

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

