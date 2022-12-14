How can you become a better gift giver? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 68: Christmas is almost here, and many people are scurrying to find last-minute gifts. Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss whether money makes a good gift and if it's OK to try to instill your own values in what you choose to put under the tree.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

How to be the best damn gift giver you can be, by Graham Techler, Fatherly

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.