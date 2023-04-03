April showers bring May flowers. But when those sprinkles turn into intense downpours, water levels can rise and bring flash flooding.

University of Michigan engineering professor Valeriy Ivanov nearly drowned while crossing a flood-swollen river, and in today's episode he talks about how this motivated his work: shortening the time to generate flooding forecasts and translating them into more timely and accurate warnings.

