How extreme weather is making food more expensive

Devastating heat. Debilitating droughts. Crippling frost. Extreme weather is creating nightmares for farmers around the world — and making food more expensive for Americans.
Arabica coffee futures have almost doubled over the past year to seven-year highs as Brazil grapples with frost conditions that have wiped out crops. Retail coffee prices will likely follow suit.
Sugar prices are also on the rise, driven up by the frost in Brazil as well as dry weather in the Dakotas and Red River Valley. Wheat, one of the most common food sources for the average diet, has surged to the highest level in nearly eight years amid soaring temperatures and droughts.
The food price spikes demonstrate how extreme weather, much of it caused by the climate crisis, is having a real-world impact on Americans. And climate scientists warn the fallout will only intensify from here.
"Climate change is coming right into our dining room tables," Cynthia Rosenzweig, adjunct senior research scientist at the Columbia University Earth Institute, told CNN Business.
World food prices have soared by 31% over the past year, according to the the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Supply shortages caused by extreme weather are among several factors behind this food inflation.
"There's no doubt that changes in weather patterns are impacting our food supply," said Jennifer Bartashus, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence who covers retail staples and packaged food.
Robert Yawger, a 35-year veteran of the commodities industry, is no stranger to price booms in agriculture. But unlike prior booms, this one isn't being driven by typical factors like emerging market demand or a weak U.S. dollar.
"In the past, it wasn't that there was a climate catastrophe rallying everything at once," said Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. "I've never seen anything like this, where everything is bid to the moon at the same time."
Severe weather events have contributed to natural catastrophe losses of $40 billion during the first half of 2021 alone, according to Swiss Re, the world's largest reinsurance company. That's the second-highest amount on record.
Of course, not all extreme weather is caused by the climate crisis.
For example, some shifting weather patterns could be caused by La Nina, according to Rosenzweig, the Columbia professor who is also senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.
Worker shortages, rising transportation costs
Some food inflation is being caused by a shortage of workers, including in the agricultural sector amid the pandemic and the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration before Joe Biden became president. Transportation costs are also high because of elevated oil prices and a shortage of truck drivers. That's not to mention elevated packaging costs.
Consumer prices soared by 5.4% during the 12 months that ended in July, according to government statistics released Wednesday. That matches the fastest annual jump in prices since 2008. Producer prices rose even faster in July, setting a record for the second month in a row.
"I've been in the industry for 38 years, and this is the highest we've ever seen inflation go up in our company," said Orlando Olave, senior director of operations at New York supermarket Morton Williams. "It's incredible how many things are going up now."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.