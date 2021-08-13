How extreme weather is making food more expensive

"Climate change is coming right into our dining room tables," Cynthia Rosenzweig, adjunct senior research scientist at the Columbia University Earth Institute, told CNN Business.

World food prices have soared by 31% over the past year, according to the the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Supply shortages caused by extreme weather are among several factors behind this food inflation.

"There's no doubt that changes in weather patterns are impacting our food supply," said Jennifer Bartashus, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence who covers retail staples and packaged food.

Robert Yawger, a 35-year veteran of the commodities industry, is no stranger to price booms in agriculture. But unlike prior booms, this one isn't being driven by typical factors like emerging market demand or a weak U.S. dollar.

"In the past, it wasn't that there was a climate catastrophe rallying everything at once," said Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. "I've never seen anything like this, where everything is bid to the moon at the same time."