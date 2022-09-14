How important is a candidate's health when deciding how to vote? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 55: We are weeks away from elections that could affect control of Congress, along with the political futures of states across this nation. Some issues — such as differences on tax policy or school budgets — are relatively easy to discuss, but when the topic turns to the health of one of the candidates, things quickly get tricky.

Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how much voters should know about the health of the candidates who appear on the ballot, and what’s the ethical way for a challenger to bring up the medical challenges facing an opponent?

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

John Fetterman has lingering speech issues after his stroke. What's the impact on his Senate run?, by Julia Terruso, The Philadelphia Inquirer

A worrying phone call adds to concerns about Sen. Dianne Feinstein's cognitive health, by Amina Kilpatrick, National Public Radio

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

