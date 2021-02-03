How Jeff Bezos and Amazon changed the world

In fact, Amazon is testing anticipatory shipping , a practice in which it anticipates what shoppers need and mails the items before shoppers order them. Shoppers can keep the items they like and return those they don’t want at no charge. It is also betting on cashier-free stores and AI-powered home robots .

Amazon’s future success will depend on how the incoming CEO – current head of cloud computing Andy Jassy – navigates these new technologies while pushing the company into more industries, such as health care and financial services .

His challenge is to keep Bezos’ legacy and Amazon’s disruptive culture alive.

This is an updated version of an article originally published on July 3, 2019.

