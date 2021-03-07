Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
How much do you know about this week's news?
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss' legacy says it will stop publishing six titles because of racist imagery.
President Biden has OK'd making the stimulus checks' salary eligibility more targeted in the Senate bill. Here's what it means and where the Senate bill stands.
- Updated
An SUV believed to be carrying 27 people crashed Tuesday into a semitruck in Southern California, killing 15 people and leaving others injured, hospital officials said.
- Updated
The Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a Southern California crash were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence with Mexico.
Sgt. Clifford Holman, 36, is charged with first-degree manslaughter for shooting Bennie Edwards, 60, on Dec. 11.
- Updated
The Senate worked through the night and into midday Saturday to pass Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which will now go back to the House to approve the Senate's tweaks.
Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants.
- Updated
The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
- Updated
The stakes are monumental, with potential to shape election outcomes for years to come. It also tests how hard President Joe Biden and his party are willing to fight for their priorities.
Your Monday morning headlines: Cuomo offers apology, cooperation as sexual harassment claims grow; a Golden Globes recap; ex-NFL player dies. Get caught up.