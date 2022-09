Do you have an extra $12,000? That's how much more experts say you are spending on average this year compared to two years ago.

PennyWise host Teri Barr discusses the topic with Elizabeth Renter, a personal finance data analyst with NerdWallet, to learn more about the specific categories where you've had to spend a lot more money in 2022.

Renter also shares what this means related to a recession, and what you can do about it.

More from Elizabeth on NerdWallet: