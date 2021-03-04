How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time

Mehran Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings in a 2004 photograph taken at Charles de Gaulle Airport, where he lived for nearly 18 years. Eric Fougere/VIP Images/Corbis via Getty Images
In January, local authorities arrested a 36-year-old man named Aditya Singh after he had spent three months living at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport. Since October, he had been staying in the secure side of the airport, relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food, sleeping in the terminals and using the many bathroom facilities. It wasn’t until an airport employee asked to see his ID that the jig was up.
Singh, however, is far from the first to pull off an extended stay. After more than two decades studying the history of airports, I’ve come across stories about individuals who have managed to take up residence in terminals for weeks, months and sometimes years.
Interestingly, though, not all of those who find themselves living in an airport do so of their own accord.
Blending in with the crowd
Whether it’s in video games like “Airport City” or scholarship on topics like “airport urbanism,” I’ll often see the trope that airports are like “mini cities.” I can see how this idea germinates: Airports, after all, have places of worship, policing, hotels, fine dining, shopping and mass transit.
But if airports are cities, they’re rather strange ones, in that those running the “cities” prefer that no one actually takes up residence there.
Nonetheless, it is possible to live in airports because they do offer many of the basic amenities needed for survival: food, water, bathrooms and shelter. And while airport operations do not necessarily run 24/7, airport terminals often open very early in the morning and stay open until very late at night.
Many of the facilities are so large that those determined to stay – such as the man at O'Hare – can find ways to avoid detection for quite some time.
One of the ways would-be airport residents avoid detection is to simply blend in with the crowds. Before the pandemic, U.S. airports handled 1.5 million to 2.5 million passengers on any given day.
Once the pandemic hit, the numbers dropped dramatically, falling below 100,000 during the early weeks of the crisis in the spring of 2020. Notably, the man who lived at O'Hare for a little over three months arrived in mid-October 2020 as passenger numbers were experiencing a rebound. He was discovered and apprehended only in late January 2021 – right when passenger numbers dropped considerably after the holiday travel peaks and during the resurgence of the coronavirus.
Living in limbo
Of course, not all of those who find themselves sleeping in a terminal necessarily want to be there.
Travel by air enough and chances are that, at one time or another, you’ll find yourself in the category of involuntary short-term airport resident.
While some people may book flights that will require them to stay overnight at the airport, others find themselves stranded at airports because of missed connections, canceled flights or bad weather. These circumstances seldom result in more than a day or two’s residency at an airport.
It might not be the most comfortable bed, but at least it’s indoors. Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty Images
Then there are those who unwittingly find themselves in an extended, indefinite stay. Perhaps the most famous involuntary long-term airport resident was Mehran Karimi Nasseri, whose story reportedly inspired the movie “The Terminal,” starring Tom Hanks.
Nasseri, an Iranian refugee, was en route to England via Belgium and France in 1988 when he lost the papers that verified his refugee status. Without his papers, he could not board his plane for England. Nor was he permitted to leave the Paris airport and enter France. He soon became an international hot potato as his case bounced back and forth among officials in England, France and Belgium. At one point French authorities offered to allow him to reside in France, but Nasseri turned down the offer, reportedly because he wanted to get to his original destination, England. And so he stayed at Charles de Gaulle Airport for nearly 18 years. He left only in 2006, when his declining health required hospitalization.
Other long-term airport residents include Edward Snowden, the NSA leaker, who spent more than a month in a Russian airport in 2013 before receiving asylum. And then there is the saga of Sanjay Shah. Shah had traveled to England in May 2004 on a British overseas citizen passport. Immigration officials, however, refused him entry when it was clear he intended to immigrate to England, not merely stay there the few months his type of passport allowed. Sent back to Kenya, Shah feared leaving the airport, as he had already surrendered his Kenyan citizenship. He was finally able to leave after an airport residency of just over a year when British officials granted him full citizenship.
More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has created new long-term involuntary airport residents. For example, an Estonian named Roman Trofimov arrived at Manila International Airport on a flight from Bangkok on March 20, 2020. By the time of his arrival, Philippine authorities had ceased issuing entry visas to limit the spread of COVID-19. Trofimov spent over 100 days in the Manila airport until personnel at the Estonian embassy were finally able to get him a seat on a repatriation flight.
The homeless find refuge
While most involuntary airport residents long to leave their temporary home, there are some who have voluntarily attempted to make an airport their long-term abode. Major airports in both the United States and Europe have long functioned – though largely informally – as homeless shelters.
Though homelessness and the homeless have a long history in the United States, many analysts see the 1980s as an important turning point in that history, as many factors, including federal budget cuts, the deinstitutionalization of the mentally ill and gentrification, led to a sharp rise in the number of homeless. It is in that decade that you can find the earliest stories about the homeless living at U.S. airports.
In 1986, for example, the Chicago Tribune wrote about Fred Dilsner, a 44-year-old former accountant who had been living at O'Hare in Chicago for a year. The article indicated that homeless individuals had first started showing up at the airport in 1984, following the completion of the Chicago Transit Authority train link, which provided easy and cheap access. The newspaper reported that 30 to 50 people were living at the airport, but that officials expected the number could climb to 200 as the winter weather set in.
This issue has persisted into the 21st century. News stories from 2018 reported a rise in the number of homeless at several large U.S. airports over the previous few years, including at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The coronavirus pandemic has added an additional public health concern for this group of airport denizens.
For the most part, airport officials have tried to provide aid to these voluntary residents. At Los Angeles International Airport, for example, officials have deployed crisis intervention teams to work to connect the homeless to housing and other services. But it’s also clear that most airport officials would prefer a solution where airports no longer operated as homeless shelters.
50 ways air travel has changed over the last 100 years
1920s: Planes become available for passengers
1921: Aeromarine Airways screens first in-flight film
1927: Pan American Airways takes flight
1928: First in-flight hot meal served
1930: Air travel reserved for the wealthy
1936: United Airlines pioneers first airplane kitchen
1939: First-ever airport lounge opens in LaGuardia Airport
1940: Boeing flies passengers in pressurized planes
1941: In-flight entertainment goes live
1942: Casual air travel stops during World War II
1946: Pan American Airways offers frozen dinners
1948: Activists fight segregation at airports
1948: Passengers get first coach fares
1949: Passengers get first low-cost airline
1950s: Airlines phase out sleeper service
1952: More efficient, reliable planes increase tourism across the Atlantic
1953: Passengers get nonstop transcontinental service
1958: Chicago O’Hare Airport tests modern jet bridge
1958: Pan Am offers in-flight fine dining
1960: American Airlines develops booking automation system
1961: In-flight entertainment monitors advance
1965: U.S. completes network of overlapping radars
1965: Marlon D. Green breaks color barrier on major airlines
1973-74: Airlines react to oil crisis
1975: Airlines offer in-flight gaming
1976: Concorde ushers in supersonic era
1976: Emily Howell Warner becomes first female captain on a major airline
1978: Federal government deregulates the airline industry
1979: Airlines award passenger loyalty
1984: FAA approves pre-flight safety demonstration videos
1986: Airlines partner with credit card companies
1987: American Airlines cuts olives and saves big
1988: Airplanes get back-of-seat screens
1988: Air travel goes smoke-free
1989: United slaps expiration date on frequent flyer miles
1994: Southwest offers first e-ticket
1996: Travelocity offers online flight reservations
1997: Five airlines form the Star Alliance
2000s: High-profile airline mergers change industry landscape
2001: Government increases air travel security after 9/11
2003: Commercial airlines retire the Concorde
2006: Air passengers must limit the liquids they pack
2008: TSA deploys full-body scanners at airports
2008: American Airlines starts charging for all checked bags
2011: TSA PreCheck becomes available
2012: Government requires airlines to list the total cost of flights
2012: Delta develops basic economy fares
2018: Flights get more packed
2020: Airlines struggle during the pandemic
2021: Airlines consider vaccine passports
You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.
Janet Bednarek does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.