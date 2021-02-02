How the pandemic has changed the way we eat, and more you want to know about COVID-19 today

The coronavirus pandemic has had a strange impact on food cravings that goes beyond the joy of comfort eating.

Nearly a year into isolation, many people are embracing foods long forgotten or rejected for taste, texture or smell. Some have forced themselves to re-evaluate health-focused foods to help boost their immune systems. And with home cooking at a high, there's a new adventurousness in the kitchen.

Maeri Ferguson, 31, says that after recovering from COVID-19, she spent months without normal taste and smell. So many foods she loved just didn't satisfy. Now, Ferguson can again sense sweetness, saltiness and spiciness, but most foods lack nuance in flavor.

Meanwhile, a new study found cleaner air resulted from the pandemic lockdown. That’s due to less soot and sulfate particles from car exhaust and burning coal.

Downside: Earth spiked a bit of a fever in 2020, partly because those particles normally cool the atmosphere temporarily by reflecting the sun’s heat.

Pressure is building on school systems around the U.S. to reopen classrooms to students who have been learning online for nearly a year with the debate pitting politicians against teachers who have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.