How the Sept. 11 attacks would shape Biden's presidency

As he entered the city, he saw smoke in the sky from another plane that had struck the Pentagon. His first instinct, and the one that guided his actions in the dark days and weeks to come, was to reassure — his family, his staff, but most of all average Americans concerned about their future in a country seemingly under siege.

Biden marched up to the steps of the Senate, wanting to get onto the Senate floor.

He later said that “I thought it was awfully important that the Senate be in session. That people see us. That they could turn on their TV and see where we were.”

But the Capitol and the surrounding complex of offices and official buildings, including the Supreme Court, had been evacuated, and Biden was turned away by Capitol police, who said there was a risk that the Capitol could be attacked next.

So instead, he took his message to the streets around the Capitol.

Biden's former press secretary Margaret Aitken spent the morning by his side, fielding requests from reporters to speak with the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and watched as Biden spent hours talking to his colleagues, staffers and even tourists on the streets about what had happened.