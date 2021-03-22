How to help Asian Americans under attack

One of the victims was a single mother and sole caretaker for two sons who have no other family in the U.S.

And at least two families are suffering extreme financial difficulty, said Charlie Yoon Kim, president of the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta.

"They were worried about rents and utility fees and other practical costs, including the funeral process," he said.

GoFundMe has verified several accounts that will directly benefit some of the families of those killed or injured in the March 16 attacks:

— Suncha Kim: "Like many asian immigrants, she spoke very little English and worked two to three jobs. This took immense courage and my grandmother was a fighter," her family said in a written statement. "As an immigrant, all my grandmother ever wanted in life was to grow old with my grandfather, and watch her children and grandchildren live the life she never got to live."