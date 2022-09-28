How true is 'Blonde' to Marilyn Monroe's life? Plus, Katie Couric says she's been treated for breast cancer, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 28:

Marilyn Monroe

"There is no meaning to life apart from the movie story," writes Joyce Carol Oates in the opening pages of "Blonde," "and there is no movie story apart from the darkened movie theater." If it was inevitable that Oates' novel about Marilyn Monroe would be made into a movie, it's also a little ironic that that movie was made by Netflix -- suffice to say that few who see "Blonde" will do so in a darkened movie theater.

Directed by Andrew Dominik and starring Ana de Armas as Monroe (née Norma Jeane Baker), "Blonde" is one of those movies that generates headlines, elicits controversy and inspires hot takes long before anyone has seen a single frame. How could it not?

Katie Couric

Katie Couric said Wednesday that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent surgery and radiation treatment this summer to treat the tumor.

Couric, who memorably was tested for colon cancer on the "Today" show in 2000, announced her diagnosis in an essay on her website, saying she hoped it would encourage other women to be tested.

Couric, 65, was diagnosed on the first day of summer and wrote that she had her final radiation treatment on Tuesday.

"My left breast does feel like I've been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I've felt fine," she wrote.

McDonald's Happy Meals for adults

The Hamburglar is back at McDonald's. But this time, it's just for adults.

McDonald's is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning Oct. 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.

The food will be served in a specially designed box that should trigger memories of Happy Meals from the old days. Toys include redesigned takes on McDonald's famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie, plus a new one named Cactus Buddy.

