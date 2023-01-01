New Year's celebrations swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.
The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe and into the Americas.
The ball dropped on New York City's iconic Times Square as huge crowds counted down the seconds into 2023, culminating in raucous cheers and a deluge of confetti glittering amid jumbo screens, neon, pulsing lights and soggy streets.
How we celebrated the new year around the world, in photos
People take part in the New Year Day dip in Whitley Bay on the north east coast of England, Sunday Jan. 1, 2023.
Owen Humphreys - foreign subscriber, PA
Maurizio Palmulli, also known as "Mister Ok", of Italy, dives into the Tiber river from the 18 meter (59 feet) high Cavour Bridge to celebrate the New Year Day in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Riccardo De Luca - stringer, AP
Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus as he attends a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Pakistani Christians attend a special New Year service at the St. Anthony's Church in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
K.M. Chaudary - stringer, AP
A priest takes part of a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary with Pope Francis at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
Musician Khalid performs at the Fontainebleau New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Scott Roth - invision linkable, Invision
Nuns take part of a Mass for the solemnity of St. Mary with Pope Francis at the beginning of the new year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.
Andrew Medichini - staff, AP
DJ Marshmello performs at the Fontainebleau New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
Scott Roth - invision, Invision
Children enjoy a ride on a slide during the New Year celebrations at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday Jan. 1, 2023. Hundreds of Kenyans gathered with their children to celebrate at the park.
Abdul Azim Sayyid - staff, AP
Indian Christians hold cutouts to welcome the year 2023 after offering prayers at a Church in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Indian Christians release balloons to celebrate the New Year after offering prayers at a Church in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
People take boat tours on the Nile River past the New Year light decoration as celebrations begin in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Amr Nabil - staff, AP
Fireworks light the sky during the New Year celebrations in the alps mountains massif 'Nordkette' in Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
David Becker - freelancer, FR170737 AP
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
David Becker - freelancer, FR170737 AP
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday,Jan 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
David Becker - freelancer, FR170737 AP
Youths celebrate the New Year in the center of Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, confetti flies as revelers celebrate the dawn of 2023 outside Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla., early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The bar is a Key West landmark and was frequented by legendary author Ernest Hemingway when he lived in the subtropical island city in the 1930s.
Carol Tedesco - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
David Fitzsimmons, Arizona Daily Star
Hagan Schenck and Maddi Showalter share a kiss after the Strawberry drops, upper left, and fireworks explode in Market Square to ring in the New Year, in Harrisburg, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Mark Pynes - member image share, The Patriot-News
People ride a motorbike at sunrise on New Year's Day in the city of Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
K.M. Chaudary - stringer, AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, drag performer Gary Marion, portraying Sushi, is lowered in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Red Shoe Drop, now in its 25th year, was one of several warm-weather Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the start of the 2023. Marion announced that the 2023 New Year's Eve descent is to be his last time starring in the offbeat "drop" and he will pass the role on to a new drag performer.
Steve Panariello - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, drag performer Gary Marion, portraying Sushi, is lowered in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Red Shoe Drop, now in its 25th year, was one of several warm-weather Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the start of 2023. Marion announced that the 2023 New Year's Eve descent is to be his last time starring in the offbeat "drop" and he will pass the role on to a new drag performer.
Rob O'Neal - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
People make their way along the lakeshore ahead of the New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Tijana Martin - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
Trash litters New York's Times Square after the New Year's Ball drop and celebration early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
A reveler laughs as she waits for the countdown during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
People talk inside a shop as revelers wait for the countdown during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Singer Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran performs in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebration, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Ben Hider - invision linkable, Invision
Revelers gather under the rain as they wait for the countdown during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Revelers take photos next to a promotional poster of Messi during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's celebration, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Ben Hider - invision linkable, Invision
Revellers take photos during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
A couple kisses after the Times Square New Year's Ball drops during the New Year's celebration in Times Square, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
Revellers react during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Confetti falls at midnight on the Times Square New Year's celebration, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Ben Hider - invision linkable, Invision
Revellers take photos during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Revellers shout and react during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
Revellers kiss and hug during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Andres Kudacki - freelancer, FR170905 AP
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
Fireworks are set off at midnight during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in New York.
Ben Hider - invision linkable, Invision
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
A crew from Northstar Fireworks lights shells during a fireworks show at Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Brattleboro Recreation Department and the Last Night Committee hosted the annual fireworks show.
Kristopher Radder - member image share, The Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Northstar Fireworks lights shells during a fireworks show at Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Brattleboro Recreation Department and the Last Night Committee hosted the annual fireworks show.
Kristopher Radder - member image share, The Brattleboro Reformer
New Year's Eve fireworks light up the night sky at the turn of the year above the Oberbaumbrucke bridge in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Paul Zinken - foreign subscriber, DPA
A crew from Northstar Fireworks lights shells during a fireworks show at Retreat Meadows, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of Last Night Brattleboro, late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Brattleboro Recreation Department and the Last Night Committee hosted the annual fireworks show.
Kristopher Radder - member image share, The Brattleboro Reformer
New Year's Eve fireworks light up the night sky at the turn of the year above the Oberbaumbrucke bridge in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Paul Zinken - foreign subscriber, DPA
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, drag performer Gary Marion portraying "Sushi" hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Bourbon St. Pub Complex in Key West, Fla. The Red Shoe Drop is a Key West tradition and one of several warm-weather Florida Keys takeoffs on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the start of the new year. It is to be Marion's 25th time "dropping" in the shoe and he has announced he will pass the role on to a new drag performer.
Rob O'Neal - handout one time use, Florida Keys News Bureau
People bring in the New Year as they watch fireworks explode over Santos Bay, in Santos, Brazil, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Matias Delacroix - stringer, AP
New Edition performs in Times Square for the New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New York.
Ben Hider - invision linkable, Invision
A woman wears a sponsor hat and 2023 fashioned glasses in New York's Times Square at a New Year's Eve celebration, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Stefan Jeremiah - freelancer, FR171756 AP
People watch a drone light display featuring Britain's former Queen Elizabeth II and the fireworks from Horse Guards Parade in central London to celebrate the New Year on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
David Cliff - stringer, AP
Revelers watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Aurelien Morissard - stringer, AP
Revelers watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the Champs Elysees, in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Aurelien Morissard
Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Yorgos Karahalis - stringer, AP
Women dancers pray before their perform during culture parade to bid farewell to 2022 and welcoming 2023 in Bali, Indonesia on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
Firdia Lisnawati - stringer, AP
Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Sakchai Lalit - staff, AP
