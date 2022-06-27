 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How well do you know tornadoes? We look at the top 10 tornado myths | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Should you try to outdrive a tornado? Are you safe from tornadoes if you live in the mountains?

The Lee Weather Team talks about some of the biggest myths when it comes to tornadoes. Tornadoes aren't limited to the open plains of the Midwest, so give this episode a listen to understand more about the destructive weather event.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

APTOPIX Padres Cubs Baseball

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish cuts his pregame workout short as a storm that has spawned a tornado warning descends upon Wrigley Field before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Padres Monday, June 13, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
