How well do you know your U.S. flag? Learn its history and how to display it properly
- Laura Sparks, Lee digital content center
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
The woman claimed she unwittingly caught a sexually transmitted disease from her former romantic partner in his car.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
"The kids started asking out loud, 'Mr. Reyes, what is going on?'" Teacher of 11 children who were killed in Uvalde shooting describes tragic events.
'Baby Holly' vanished after her parents’ murder in Texas. She’s found alive living in Oklahoma 40 years later
Holly is now 42 years old and has been in contact with her extended biological family. She currently lives in Oklahoma, the Houston Chronicle reported.
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
Authorities say a shooting in western Maryland has left multiple victims, and the state's governor says a state trooper was shot and wounded by the suspect in the pursuit that followed.
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding.
Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.
Assault victims, including ex-Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop Larry Nassar.