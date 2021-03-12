How will US make more shots available by May 1? COVID-19 deaths falling, but vigilance required

President Joe Biden's promise that all of the nation's 255 million adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 means the U.S. needs to move fast.
Within the next seven weeks, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit a new wave of health care workers to administer the shots.
Simply distributing the vaccines will not be enough, though. The government also aims to simplify the often-frustrating sign-up process and bring shots to communities that are having the hardest time getting vaccinated.
Here's how public health officials intend to meet the president's deadline and the challenges that lie ahead.
In other developments:
- Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have plummeted, but the decline in deaths from a January peak of about 4,500 hasn’t been quite as steep. But after weeks of hovering around 2,000, it's dropped to about 1,400 U.S. lives lost each day. Health experts urge vigilance.
- Governors largely cheered President Joe Biden's declaration that all adults should be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations by May 1, but the goal will require a shift for states that have been methodical in how they roll out the shots.
- The road to a COVID-19 shot often leads through a maze of scheduling systems: Some vaccine seekers spend days or weeks trying to book online appointments. Those who get a coveted slot can still be stymied by pages of forms or websites that slow to a crawl and crash.
- International allies are prodding Biden to release American supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has received emergency clearance from the European Union and World Health Organization but not from the U.S.
- The World Health Organization granted an emergency use listing Friday for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies.
- More than 65.9 million people, or 19.9% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 35 million people, or 10.5% of the population, have completed their vaccination.
- No. 11 Kansas, No. 16 Virginia and unranked Duke will miss the Big 12 and ACC men's basketball tournaments this weekend because of positive coronavirus tests.
- Japan will not take part in China's offer — accepted by the International Olympic Committee — to provide vaccines for “participants" in the postponed Tokyo Games and next year's Beijing Winter Games.
