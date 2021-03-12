How will US make more shots available by May 1? COVID-19 deaths falling, but vigilance required

President Joe Biden's promise that all of the nation's 255 million adults will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1 means the U.S. needs to move fast.

Within the next seven weeks, the federal government must deliver doses to hundreds of new vaccination sites and recruit a new wave of health care workers to administer the shots.

Simply distributing the vaccines will not be enough, though. The government also aims to simplify the often-frustrating sign-up process and bring shots to communities that are having the hardest time getting vaccinated.

Here's how public health officials intend to meet the president's deadline and the challenges that lie ahead.

