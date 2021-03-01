Huawei daughter back in Canada court in US extradition case

Her lawyers also contend the U.S. is exceeding the limits of its jurisdiction by prosecuting a foreign citizen for actions that took place in Hong Kong and that Canada was misled by the U.S. about the strength of its case.

Michael Byers, a University of British Columbia political scientist and former law professor who dealt in extradition law, said the border officers questioning Meng at the airport before she realized she was being arrested could affect the case.

“It appears some of those questions were being asked as a result of information requested by the FBI,” Byers said. “On its face, that could be a violation of her rights.”

Canada’s attorney general said in court documents that Trump’s comments were public statements by a president no longer in office about a possible intervention that never occurred.

If Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes rules in Meng’s favor on any of the defense arguments, the prosecution will likely appeal.

Meng’s arrest has soured relations between Canada and China. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor. China has also placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, including canola oil seed. China also handed death sentences to four Canadians convicted of drug smuggling. Kovrig and Spavor are remain jailed. Meng remains free on bail in Vancouver and living in a mansion.

