Huawei exec resolves criminal charges in deal with US

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive of Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies has reached a deal with the Justice Department that enables her to resolve criminal charges against her, according to her lawyer and a letter from the Justice Department.

The deal with Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of the company’s founder, could pave the way for her to return to China.

The agreement, set to be disclosed in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, resolves a yearslong legal and geopolitical tussle that involved not only the U.S. and China but also Canada, where Meng has remained since her arrest there in December 2018. It

The resolution is known as what’s called a deferred prosecution, in which a defendant must agree to abide by certain conditions in exchange for the Justice Department ultimately abandoning the case. Reid Weingarten, a lawyer for Meng, confirmed in an email the existence of the agreement but did not immediately provide additional details.

A spokesperson for Huawei declined to comment.