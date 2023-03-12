Oil giant Saudi Aramco says it earned $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists. The monster profit by the firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., came off the back of energy prices rising after Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022. Sanctions have limited the sale of Moscow’s oil and natural gas in Western markets. That profit, however, comes amid growing international concerns over the burning of fossil fuels accelerating climate change. Amnesty International criticized Aramco's profit due to that.
A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history. The telecast begins at 8 p.m. on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel, the show’s first solo emcee in five years, is hosting for the third time. The late-night comedian has promised to make some jokes about The Slap; he says it would be “ridiculous” not to. The best picture favorite “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in with a leading 11 nominations.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the federal government won't bail out Silicon Valley Bank, but is working to help depositors who are concerned about their money. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures deposits up to $250,000. But many of the companies and wealthy people who used the bank had more than that amount in their account. There are fears that some workers across the country won’t receive their paychecks. Yellen, in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” emphasized that the situation was much different from the financial crisis almost 15 years ago, which led to bank bailouts to protect the industry.
A leading think tank says Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said late Saturday in its assessment of the longest ground battle of the war that there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. ISW said that Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress. The report cited the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Eastern Group.
Saudi officials who oversee the kingdom’s U.S. investments haven’t been shy about flaunting their ties with top American business and political figures. That includes wearing MAGA caps as they swing golf clubs alongside former President Donald Trump. But they’ve been silent about details of these relationships. That’s changing, as a result of a federal lawsuit in California pitting Saudi-owned golf tour upstart LIV against the PGA. In a sports lawsuit with international implications, a federal court in California has ruled Saudi Arabia’s hands-on management of LIV has cost it the legal protections that foreign governments normally enjoy from U.S. courts.
China has reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets by showing continuity at the top while other economic officials change. Yi, whose official title is governor of the People's Bank of China, plays no role in making monetary policy, unlike his counterparts in other major economies. His official role is implementing monetary policy, or carrying out decisions made by a policymaking body whose membership is a secret. But the central bank governor acts as spokesperson for monetary policy, is the most prominent Chinese figure in global finance and is in charge of reassuring bankers and investors at a time when China's economy is emerging from drastically slower growth.
Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with heavy rains and disrupting transport and telecommunications services. French weather agency Météo-France warned of “destructive and devastating” winds and “dangerous seas and heavy rains” that could lead to landslides. Its the second time Freddy has hit the country, with the cyclone originally making landfall late last month.