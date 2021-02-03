Hugh Grant, Maria Bakalova react to Golden Globe nominations

“It’s wonderful to be reminded there are other people out in the world, 'cause I haven’t seen anyone, just a few people at the grocery store." — Bob Odenkirk, nominated for best actor in a TV drama for “Better Call Saul," in a phone interview.

“This is a recognition of the Black population in the UK. This shows that anything is possible, no matter what background you’re from. Your stories are important. It can reach the world stage and be recognized and appreciated.” — Steve McQueen, director of “Small Axe,” nominated for best limited series or TV movie.

“I’m in Tel Aviv while receiving the news and getting so many messages from so many people all over the world. but so many from Israel too, and it really feels like a historical moment — of course for the country but also for myself as an actress it is just the greatest honor.” — Shira Haas, who became the first Israeli actor to be nominated for a Golden Globe with her nod for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Unorthodox.”

“I’m so hyped. I’d love to play it off cool and pretend like I’m just nonchalant about it. But I’m just so hyped.” — Nicholas Hoult, nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy for “The Great."