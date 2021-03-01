Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 youth center staffers

Rilee said most of his clients have spoken to state police as part of the criminal investigation, including one man who spent two years at the facility in the late 2000s. The man alleges that he was sexually assaulted by two staffers more than half a dozen times, was beaten by six staff members at once and often locked in his room for a week at a time. Now 28, he said he has been in and out of the criminal justice system most of his life, and has struggled with depression, strained relationships and a warped sense of socially acceptable behavior.

“The kids that don’t have it good in there, we don’t come out good,” he said. “It takes a part of you. The worthlessness you feel afterwards. ‘Am I good enough for people? Am I good enough for myself?’”

Another man, now 29, spent more than a year at the center starting in 2007. He alleges he was beaten several times and sexually assaulted by three different staff members dozens of times, including a sexual assault that he says was recorded on a perpetrator’s cell phone. After years of substance abuse, he has been clean for seven months, but nightmares and other PTSD symptoms continue.

“I relive it a lot. Every night, every other night, it never stops,” he said.