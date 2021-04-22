Hundreds gather for Minneapolis funeral of Daunte Wright

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daunte Wright, the young Black man shot by police during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis, was to be remembered Thursday at a funeral just two days after a former police officer was convicted in the death of George Floyd and amid a national reckoning on racism and policing.

Hundreds of mourners wearing COVID-19 masks packed into Shiloh Temple International Ministries to remember Wright, a 20-year-old father of one who was shot by a police officer on April 11 in the small city of Brooklyn Center.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, was to deliver the eulogy, and told The Associated Press that he would first pay tribute to Wright, “a young man just at the beginning of life, full of life.”

He said he would also use his remarks to remind those in attendance or watching from afar that the fight for justice didn’t end when white former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter for holding a knee to Floyd’s neck, choking off his breathing until he went limp last May.