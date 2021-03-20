Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

ATLANTA (AP) — A diverse crowd gathered Saturday in a park across from the Georgia state Capitol to demand justice for the victims of shootings at massage businesses days earlier and to call for an end to racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

The hundreds of people who gathered in Liberty Plaza in Atlanta waved signs and cheered for speakers, including U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff and Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House.

“I just wanted to drop by to say to my Asian sisters and brothers, we see you, and, more importantly, we are going to stand with you," Warnock said to loud cheers. “We're all in this thing together.”

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people at two Atlanta spas and four others inside a massage business about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away in suburban Cherokee County. Six of the eight people killed on Tuesday were women of Asian descent. Another person also was shot but survived.