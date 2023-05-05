OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Authorities in a central New Jersey town say they are no longer noodling over the mystery of how hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped near a stream.

Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry said Friday that public works crews cleaned up the spaghetti, noodles and macaroni last week, shortly after officials learned about the oodles of noodles that quickly drew national attention when photos of the pasta were posted on social media.

The estimated 500 pounds of pasta was apparently raw when it was dumped, but subsequent heavy rains softened the food and made the mounds look like they were cooked, officials have said. It's not believed the pasta was at the site for long before it was discovered.

Henry said the pasta did not cause any environmental damage or health issues and he considers the matter closed.

"It certainly shouldn't have ended up in the woods — putting in or near the stream bed was not the best idea — but I certainly hope our police are not putting more time into this," he said. "Assuming the pasta was still usable, I wish it had ended up in our food bank, which could have really used it."