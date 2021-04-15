Hundreds pay respects at funeral of slain US Capitol officer

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department's first responders unit. Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. The tribute comes as part of the second such ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a ceremony for Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol.
Capitol Police officers prepare to transport the casket of fellow Officer William "Billy" Evans after a police procession escorted his casket to Pacioreck Funeral Home in Adams, Mass., late Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on the eve of his funeral, which will take place on Thursday. Evans laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday after being killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer and rammed into a barricade just outside the Senate.
The casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives at Pacioreck Funeral Home in Adams, Mass., late Wednesday, April 14, 2021, on the eve of his funeral, which will take place on Thursday. Evans laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday after being killed earlier this month when a driver struck him and another officer and rammed into a barricade just outside the Senate.
Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., looks at a program at a memorial service for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Washington.
Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, left, process past Massachusetts state police, right, as they approach St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass for William "Billy" Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Law enforcement personnel line the streets as the hearse carrying the casket of Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans arrives at St. Stanislaus Kotska Church for his funeral on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.
Shannon Terranova, center right, wife of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, carries her daughter Abigail Evans, 7, right, while walking with her son Logan Evans, 9, front left, and Evan's mother Janice Evans, left, as they depart St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass for her husband, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
A hearse carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, left, drives past people holding flags while escorted by motorcycles though Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
A woman, center, places her hand on her chest as a hearse carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, right, drives though downtown Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Shannon Terranova, center left, wife of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, carries her daughter Abigail Evans, 7, while departing St. Stanislaus Kostka Church with Evan's mother Janice Evans, left, following a funeral Mass for her husband, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
People display American flags as a hearse, center, carrying the coffin of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, left, drives though downtown Adams, Mass., following a funeral Mass for Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans from St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Members of the Massachusetts state police, below, line the street as mourners for the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, depart St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is among the crowd that gathered along Park Street to pay her respects as the funeral procession for Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans leaves St. Stanislaus Kotska Church after his funeral, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.
Community members line the streets in downtown Adams, Mass., to pay their respects as the funeral procession for Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans leaves St. Stanislaus Kotska Church after his funeral, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the Senate.
Logan Evans, 9, center, son of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, holds a stuffed toy as he departs St. Stanislaus Kostka Church with his grandmother Janice Evans, behind center left, and his mother Shannon Terranova, center right, who holds his sister Abigail Evans, 7, right, following a funeral Mass for his father, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
Janice Evans, center, mother of the late U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, walks behind a casket holding her son while departing St. Stanislaus Kostka Church following a funeral Mass, in Adams, Mass., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Evans, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, was killed on Friday, April 2, when a driver slammed his car into a checkpoint he was guarding at the Capitol.
ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — The flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William Evans was carried into a Massachusetts church on Thursday by his fellow Capitol officers as dozens of state police troopers stood in the street in a steady downpour and saluted.
Evans was killed this month when a driver struck him and another officer at a barricade outside the U.S. Senate in Washington.
The private funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Adams was followed early Thursday afternoon by a procession to Bellevue Cemetery — where Evans was to be laid to rest beside his father, Howard.
Hundreds of police officers from department across the region lined up outside the church before the Mass under a U.S. flag held aloft by an Adams Fire Department ladder truck. Several residents stood under umbrellas nearby and gathered on the streets for the funeral procession to the cemetery to say goodbye to the officer whose death has shaken the small communities in the northwest corner of the state.
Evans, 41, was raised in North Adams and Clarksburg and was a graduate of Drury High School and Western New England University in Springfield.
North Adams has about 14,000 residents, Adams 8,500, and Clarksburg has only about 1,700. Everybody knows just about everyone else in town, and if they don’t know them, they still share a hometown bond.