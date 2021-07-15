Hundreds remember 8 killed in Alabama girls home van wreck

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to remember eight young people killed when a van returning to an Alabama girls home after a week at the beach wrecked in a fiery crash during a tropical storm last month.

A U.S. flag hung from a fire truck's ladder outside the public service, and eight roses sat in vases in the sanctuary of the church where the served was held. A program listed the first names of the victims: Bella, Ben, Dana, Haley, Josiah, Makenzie, Nicholas and Tia, and photos of the young people flashed on a screen.

Michael Smith, chief executive of the Christian-based Alabama Youth Homes, said “Satan took a swing” when the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van became entangled in the massive pileup on June 19 as Tropical Storm Claudette blew through the Southeast, but mourners won't lose faith.

“We’re here to celebrate the lives of eight young people that are no longer here with us on Earth,” said Smith, struggling to stay composed at times. “But we know where they are.”