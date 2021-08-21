Hurricane Henri: What to know as rare cyclone heads north

NEW YORK (AP) — As Hurricane Henri heads toward New York and New England, here's everything to know about this weekend's weather that's tropical in name, but far from its titular home:

HUH, A HURRICANE IS HITTING NEW ENGLAND?

Maybe! Rare tropical weather is making its way up off the Atlantic coast of the U.S., destined for New York and New England — two regions that don't often play host to tropical systems.

WHAT AREAS IS HENRI SUPPOSED TO AFFECT?

Right now, it’s looking like New York’s Long Island and southern New England — particularly Connecticut. If it makes landfall in New York, that would be the first time the state’s sustained a direct hit during a hurricane season since 2012′s Superstorm Sandy — the effects of which are still plaguing New York. Either way, it's expected to make landfall Sunday, but effects could be felt as soon as Saturday.

WHO IS HENRI? WHO IS BOB? WHO IS GLORIA?