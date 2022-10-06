Hurricane Ian death toll reaches triple digits, at least two dead in Vegas stabbing, and more top news

Here's a look at top news for today, Oct. 6:

Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches triple digits

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed into the triple digits today.

The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida. Of the total deaths, 98 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Ian made landfall in Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sept. 28, after hitting Cuba the previous day. Roaring northeast, the storm crossed Florida and headed into the Atlantic, then made another landfall in South Carolina before pushing into the mid-Atlantic states.

Ian is the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States in the 21st century, behind Hurricane Katrina, which left about 1,800 people dead in 2005.

Read more about it here:

Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk, giving the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months spent fighting to get out of it.

Musk had asked to halt the upcoming Delaware court trial, where the Tesla billionaire was expected to fare poorly against Twitter's lawsuit to force him to complete his April merger agreement. Musk revived the takeover offer on Monday but said he needed time to get the financing in order.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said Thursday that Musk and Twitter now have until Oct. 28 to close the deal. A trial originally set for Oct. 17 will happen in November if they don’t, she said.

Get the full scoop here:

At least 36 people killed in child care center massacre in Thailand

Thailand recoiled in horror Thursday after at least 36 people were killed, at least 24 of them children, in a massacre at a child care center in northeastern Thailand believed to be the country's deadliest incident of its kind.

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt for the suspected attacker, later identified by Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) as Panya Kamrab, a 34-year-old former policeman. According to Thai Royal Police, he was suspended from police duty earlier this year relation to drug possession charges.

Among the dozens of victims are Kamrab's wife and stepson, whom investigators say he killed before taking his own life.

His 2-year-old stepson was enrolled at the nursery that he attacked Thursday, but was not present while the attack was carried out, according to a local police chief.

Read the full story here:

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. on the north end of the Strip.

Authorities said the suspect identified himself to police and they are working to determine his “true identity.” They described him as Hispanic and in his 30s, and said he does not appear to be a Las Vegas resident.

Get more info here:

***

More top stories from today: