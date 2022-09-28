Hurricane Ian hits Florida; Schwarzenegger visits death camp site; Couric has breast cancer | Hot off the Wire podcast

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds. Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has visited the site of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp to send a message against hatred. The “Terminator” actor and former California governor was given a tour of the site, where he viewed barracks, watchtowers and the remains of gas chambers that endure as evidence of the German extermination of Jews and others during World War II.

A published report indicates Saudi-funded LIV Golf might be close to a TV deal. Golfweek is citing sources as saying LIV Golf is nearing an agreement to buy time with FS1.

Katie Couric says she was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of summer, and since has undergone surgery and radiation treatment. The 65-year-old media personality memorably underwent screening for colon cancer on the "Today" show in 2000, two years after her first husband died of the disease at age 41.

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. An Associated Press review found that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged.

For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium. With the launch of “CBS News Prime Time” with John Dickerson a few weeks ago, all three networks are now also streaming competing evening newscasts.

Pumpkin farmers are adapting to changing conditions and trying to lower the carbon footprint of their crops.

National ICYMI: Today's top US news Here's a look at the latest news and most interesting developments today.