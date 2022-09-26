Hurricane Ian on track to wreak havoc, NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to retire, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 26:
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian strengthened as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring a powerful storm surge and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state this week. National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome told CNN that if the storm slowed significantly near Tampa, under the current forecast, it could be “a near worst case” scenario for the region. Several areas were under evacuation orders.
After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Ian formed in ideal conditions, with minimal vertical wind shear, which can tear apart a storm, and warm ocean surface waters providing fuel.
Forecasters expect Ian to become a major hurricane – Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, meaning winds over 110 mph – before crossing western Cuba on Tuesday.
NASCAR
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.
He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.
Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I've got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.
So what is Johnson, who retired from NASCAR in 2020, thinking?
Jupiter
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years today, according to NASA.
The largest planet in our solar system, the gas giant will be at opposition, meaning Earth is directly between it and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.
The space agency originally said Jupiter would be making its closest approach to Earth in 70 years, but corrected its statement after discovering the error, a NASA spokesperson said.
There will be about 367 million miles (590.6 million kilometers) between Earth and Jupiter, according to NASA.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Sept. 26
Authorities say a gunman has killed 17 people and wounded 24 others in a school in central Russia. According to officials, 11 children were among those killed in the Monday morning shooting in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow. The governor of the region said the gunman killed himself after the attack. Russia's Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the school, and the governor said he was a patient at a psychiatric facility. He used two non-lethal handguns adapted to fire real bullets. An investigation has been launched on multiple murder charges.
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Ian is forecast to strengthen before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane late Monday.
Officials are fanning out across Puerto Rico to gauge the damage inflicted by Hurricane Fiona. People are returning to homes now empty because flooding has destroyed belongings. And they fret about how they will rebuild their lives after a devastating hurricane for the second time in five years. Fiona hit a week ago and about 45% of Puerto Rico’s power customers remain in the dark,. About 20% of water customers have no service. Gas stations, grocery stores and other businesses have temporarily shut down due to lack of fuel for generators.
A party with neo-fascist roots has won the most votes in Italy’s national election, setting the stage for talks to form the country’s first far right-led government since World War II, with Giorgia Meloni at the helm as Italy’s first female premier. Near-final results show Meloni's Brothers of Italy, swept the election. The country's lurch to the far right immediately shifts Europe’s geopolitical reality, placing a euroskeptic party in a position to lead a founding member of the European Union and its third-largest economy. Europe’s right-wing party leaders immediately hailed Meloni’s victory and her party’s meteoric rise as sending a historic message to Brussels. Italy’s left warned of “dark days” ahead and vowed to keep Italy in the heart of Europe.
A young man shot a Russian military commander at close range at an enlistment office Monday. It was an unusually bold attack reflecting growing resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of more men to wage war on Ukraine. The shooting comes after scattered arson attacks on enlistment offices and protests in Russian cities that resulted in at least 2,000 arrests. Russia is seeking to bolster its military as its Ukraine offensive has bogged down. Concerns are growing that Russia may escalate the conflict — including potentially using nuclear weapons. Votes were being held, meanwhile, in four occupied Ukraine regions about joining up with Russia. Britain's Foreign Secretary called the votes “sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to spend Monday and Tuesday with lawyers for Twitter, answering questions ahead of an October trial that will determine whether he must fork over the $44 billion he agreed to pay for the social platform before attempting to back out of the deal. The deposition, planned for Monday, Tuesday and a possible extension on Wednesday, will not be public, and as of Sunday evening it was not clear whether Musk will appear in person or by video. The trial is set to begin October 17 in Delaware’s Chancery Court, and is scheduled to last just five days.
Rihanna is set to star in February’s Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, on Sunday posted an image on Instagram of an arm holding up an NFL football. The NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation have a multiyear pact with the league to pick halftime show performers. They confirmed that Rihanna will headline this season's Super Bowl. The game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. After years of Pepsi sponsoring the event, the upcoming halftime show will be sponsored by Apple Music.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ defense stopped Josh Allen and the Bills at the goal line late, then held again after punter Thomas Morstead bizarrely kicked the ball off a teammate and out of bounds for a safety in a 21-19 win over Buffalo on Sunday.
The young Cleveland Guardians finished what they started. Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs as the Guardians beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 to clinch the AL Central. Baseball's youngest team, the Guardians have won seven straight and gone 18-3 since being tied for first on Sept. 4. It's Cleveland's first division title since 2018 and it came in the team's first season after changing its name from Indians to Guardians. Manager Terry Francona was in the middle of a chaotic celebration in the clubhouse. It was a personal triumph for the 63-year-old who battled serious health problems the past two years.
The Presidents Cup stays with the Americans, just like it always does. The Americans finished off a five-point victory. Jordan Spieth capped off a perfect week at Quail Hollow by going 5-0. His match helped set the tone for the Americans. The International team already was depleted by players who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were not eligible. It still showed plenty of fight. It just doesn't have a cup to show for it. The Americans won for the ninth straight time, and their only loss was in 1998 since the matches began in 1994.
Tyler Reddick opened the round of 12 in NASCAR’s playoff with a victory at Texas. His win comes a week after being one of the first four Cup drivers knocked out of title contention. No contender won any of the first three races of the playoffs, a first in any round in this postseason format. The trend continued with the eliminated Reddick leading 53 of the final 54 laps on a long race day that went into the night. There were a track-record 17 cautions, a record 36 lead changes, a 56-minute red flag for lightning and multiple tire issues leading to crashes.