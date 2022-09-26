Hurricane Ian on track to wreak havoc, NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson to retire, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 26:

Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian strengthened as it headed for Florida and was on track to bring a powerful storm surge and flooding rainfall to large parts of the state this week. National Hurricane Center Acting Director Jamie Rhome told CNN that if the storm slowed significantly near Tampa, under the current forecast, it could be “a near worst case” scenario for the region. Several areas were under evacuation orders.

After a slow start to the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Ian formed in ideal conditions, with minimal vertical wind shear, which can tear apart a storm, and warm ocean surface waters providing fuel.

Forecasters expect Ian to become a major hurricane – Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, meaning winds over 110 mph – before crossing western Cuba on Tuesday.

Check out more on Ian's potential here:

NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is retiring from full-time racing and will turn his focus toward spending time with family.

He figures his future schedule will include no more than 10 bucket-list events, but the 47-year-old had no idea Monday what that will look like in 2023.

Johnson told The Associated Press he was excited to announce “I've got a blank sheet of paper, and we can now see what opportunities exist and start making a calendar.” Carvana has already told Johnson it will back whatever racing he pursues.

So what is Johnson, who retired from NASCAR in 2020, thinking?

Read more about it here:

Jupiter

Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years today, according to NASA.

The largest planet in our solar system, the gas giant will be at opposition, meaning Earth is directly between it and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

The space agency originally said Jupiter would be making its closest approach to Earth in 70 years, but corrected its statement after discovering the error, a NASA spokesperson said.

There will be about 367 million miles (590.6 million kilometers) between Earth and Jupiter, according to NASA.

Get more info here:

***

Get more trending topics from today here:

Trevor Lawrence

Edward Snowden

Pound to dollar