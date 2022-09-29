Hurricane Ian pummels Florida By Elizabeth Wolfe and Travis Caldwell, CNN Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its third landfall in Georgia and the Carolinas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Accidents, Disasters And Safety Continents And Regions Florida Hurricanes Natural Disasters North America Severe Weather Southeastern United States The Americas Tropical Storms United States Weather Hurricane Ian Cable News Network Discovery Company Commerce Company Tm Pummel Reserve Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Forecast: See where Hurricane Ian is headed next CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri says he expects Hurricane Ian to lose speed and become a tropical storm before picking up steam to make its … Watch Now: Related Video Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study Swiss glaciers see worst melt year on record in over a century Swiss glaciers see worst melt year on record in over a century Longer menstrual cycles reported after covid vaccines Longer menstrual cycles reported after covid vaccines McDonald's is bringing back nostalgic toys in new adult Happy Meals McDonald's is bringing back nostalgic toys in new adult Happy Meals