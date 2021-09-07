Hurricane Ida 9 days later: 430K still without power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses still didn’t have power Tuesday and more than half of the gas stations in two major cities were without fuel more than a week after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, splintering homes and toppling electric lines across the state.

There were also persistent signs of recovery, however, as the total number of people without electricity has fallen from more than a million at its peak, while hundreds of thousands of people have had their water restored. AT&T, which suffered widespread cellphone outages after the storm, reported that its wireless network now is operating normally in Louisiana.

As residents struggled to recover, state organizations, church groups and volunteers labored for a ninth day to hand out food, water and other necessary supplies to those left without resources when their homes were destroyed or left uninhabitable.

Authorities, meanwhile, continued to investigate the deaths of seven senior citizens who were evacuated from nursing homes to a warehouse in the town of Independence, while hundreds of senior citizens were being taken care of at special needs shelters in other parts of the state.