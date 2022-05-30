 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurricane season aims at Mexican resorts first; Agatha to hit later today

Tropical Weather Hurricane Agatha

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The eastern Pacific season’s first hurricane is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding.

Hurricane Agatha formed on Sunday, and quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening.

The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite.

Early Monday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Read the full story for the latest:

Meanwhile, our weather experts offer exclusive insights on the Atlantic hurricane season in their latest episode of the podcast "Across the Sky."

Hurricanes are terrifying and deadly forces, but experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths tallied up after a storm is passed, as they've observed indirect death totals increasing in recent years.

View an interactive explaining hurricane trends and browse a photo gallery of billion-dollar hurricane disasters since 1980.

