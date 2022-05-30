Hurricane season aims at Mexican resorts first; Agatha to hit later today

The eastern Pacific season’s first hurricane is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding.

Hurricane Agatha formed on Sunday, and quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening.

The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite.

Early Monday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Read the full story for the latest:

Hurricanes are terrifying and deadly forces, but experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths tallied up after a storm is passed, as they've observed indirect death totals increasing in recent years.

